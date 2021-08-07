Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14.

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

