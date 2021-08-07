Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Truist Securities

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,905 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

