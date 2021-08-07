Akropolis Trading Up 27.5% Over Last Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $85.92 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.00857112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00100107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

