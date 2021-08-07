Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%.

ALRM traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 291,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,724,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.