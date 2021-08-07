Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($3.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,919 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,417. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.