Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.90.

ALB traded up $8.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.71. 1,651,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,302. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.29. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

