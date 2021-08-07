Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.90.

Albemarle stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.71. 1,651,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,302. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $227.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Albemarle by 5,213.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 95,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,461,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

