Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,361,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after buying an additional 1,157,060 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,064,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 1,975,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

