Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 2,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 19,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF)

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

