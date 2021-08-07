Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $1,013,150.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ARE opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after purchasing an additional 763,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
