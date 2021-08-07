Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $1,013,150.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ARE opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after purchasing an additional 763,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

