Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%.

Shares of Alico stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alico has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Alico alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALCO shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.