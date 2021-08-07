Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,132 shares of company stock worth $8,440,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

