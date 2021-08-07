All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $26.14 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00861650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00099841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041047 BTC.

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

