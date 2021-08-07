ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ALLETE also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. 165,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.