Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.69.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 8,309.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verastem by 230.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 830,556 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.