AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,054. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

