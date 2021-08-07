Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Oppenheimer

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.03% from the company’s current price.

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,678,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.