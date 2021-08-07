AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $287,226.96 and approximately $33.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00061603 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

