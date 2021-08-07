Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.95 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002182 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $334.08 million and approximately $147.87 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00053494 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002419 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002970 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

