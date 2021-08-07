Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $8.80 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of -1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18.

In other news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

APT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

