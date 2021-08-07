Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,714.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,513.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

