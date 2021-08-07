Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,714.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,513.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

