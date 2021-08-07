Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.03

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 219495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

ALSMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

