Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,593 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

