Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.72.

