Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $179.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

