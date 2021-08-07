Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

