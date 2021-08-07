Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARR. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.
