AMATEN (AMA) Hits Market Cap of $795,507.41

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a total market cap of $795,507.41 and approximately $3,347.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

