Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,134.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,344.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,470.67. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

