AMC Entertainment (AMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

