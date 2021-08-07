Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $237.00 at Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $310.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMED. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.36.

AMED traded down $8.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.34. The company had a trading volume of 892,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 32.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

