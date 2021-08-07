Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

AEE stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

