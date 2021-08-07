American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $370,600.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.41. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.