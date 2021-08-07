American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $370,600.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.41. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

