American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

