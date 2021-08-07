American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Sells $12,730,934.96 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AXP opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.