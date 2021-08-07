Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,766,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,701 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.95 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $374.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

