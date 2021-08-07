Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

OPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.