Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 7,548 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.30 million, a P/E ratio of -39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

