Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,476 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,646,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $45.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.