Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 3,398 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.32. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.20 and a twelve month high of $207.41.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.