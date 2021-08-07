Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,719 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Copa worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Copa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Copa by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.