Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

