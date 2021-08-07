AMETEK, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AME stock opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after buying an additional 468,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.