Amgen Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.84 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $16.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $18.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock opened at $230.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.