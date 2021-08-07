Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $5,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

