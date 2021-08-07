AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17, RTT News reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AMN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.60. 562,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

