Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMRX stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

