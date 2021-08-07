Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVEO. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 3.90. Civeo has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

