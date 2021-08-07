Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.67. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 37,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.69. 10,589,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,916,021. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.